US sees 'serious threat' as Iran unveils new missile

USA

BSS/AFP
26 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 11:41 am

Related News

US sees 'serious threat' as Iran unveils new missile

BSS/AFP
26 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 11:41 am
A new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on May 25, 2023. Iran&#039;s Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
A new surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on May 25, 2023. Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

The United States on Thursday called Iran's missile program a "serious threat" after the clerical state unveiled a new model with its longest range to date.

"Iran's development, and proliferation of, ballistic missiles poses a serious threat to regional and international security and remains a significant non-proliferation challenge," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

The Kheibar missile will have a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and be able to carry warheads weighing over one tonne, Iran's defense ministry said.

The unveiling comes after talks hit a stalemate on restoring a nuclear deal in which Iran promised to scale back its activities in return for sanctions relief.

The 2015 agreement, trashed by former US president Donald Trump and criticized by Israel, did not directly account for Iran's missile program.

President Joe Biden's administration has largely given up on thoughts of sanctions relief under a deal especially after Iran was swept by major protests against the religious leadership.

"An Iran with a nuclear weapon would likely act even more provocatively, and that's why we are so committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Miller said.

World+Biz

US / Iran / Missile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

5h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

1d | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

18h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

22h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

21h | TBS Stories
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

58m | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget