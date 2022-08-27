US SEC says it adopted two amendments to its whistleblower program rules
The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it adopted two amendments to whistleblower program rules, including one that would expand the circumstances in which a whistleblower can receive an award.
The other amendment "affirms the Commission's authority to consider the dollar amount of a potential award for the limited purpose of increasing an award but not to lower an award," the SEC said in a statement.
"Today's amendments enact two changes to help enhance the whistleblower program," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in the statement.