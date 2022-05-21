US says Turkey's approach to Sweden, Finland NATO bid not a bilateral topic

USA

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

US says Turkey's approach to Sweden, Finland NATO bid not a bilateral topic

Turkey surprised NATO allies last week by objecting to the move, pressing Sweden to halt support for Kurdish militants it considers part of a terrorist group. It pressed both Sweden and Finland to lift their bans on some arms sales to Turkey

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:14 am
U.S. President Joe Biden, Sweden&#039;s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland&#039;s President Sauli Niinisto walk along the Colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Joe Biden, Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto walk along the Colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Turkey's approach to the NATO accession process of Sweden and Finland is not a bilateral issue between Washington and Ankara, the US State Department said on Friday, but added that Washington was speaking with Ankara and it remained confident that the dispute would be overcome.

Finland and Sweden say they have been spurred into joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by Russia's 24 Feb nvasion of Ukraine, reversing generations of military non-alignment to bring about the biggest shakeup in European security in decades.

Turkey surprised NATO allies last week by objecting to the move, pressing Sweden to halt support for Kurdish militants it considers part of a terrorist group. It pressed both Sweden and Finland to lift their bans on some arms sales to Turkey.

While the problem officially is between Sweden, Finland and Turkey, many analysts have said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may be aiming to use this moment to push Washington to act on some of the long-standing issues that have weighed on bilateral ties between the two NATO allies.

Those issues include ending US support for the Kurdish militia in Syria that Ankara sees as terrorists, lifting of the US sanctions imposed after Ankara's purchase of the S-400 Russian defense system as well as potentially expediting Ankara's request to buy F-16s.

"The question of Turkey's approach to the NATO accession of Finland and Sweden, that is not a bilateral question between the United States and Turkey," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a telephone briefing.

His comments are similar to those by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who on Thursday told reporters, "this is not a US issue," but added that Washington wanted to see it resolved and it was ready to take action to be supportive.

Finland, Sweden would be valuable additions to NATO, UK's Johnson tells Erdogan

Western leaders have expressed confidence that Ankara's objections will not be a road block for the NATO accession process of the Nordic countries without spelling out how Turkey's position could be changed.

"For their parts, Finland, Sweden are working directly with Turkey, but we're also talking to Turkey about this issue," Price said, but did not give further details about the talks aside from saying Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had held a "good, constructive" conversation on Wednesday in New York.

"We remain confident that Turkey's concerns will be addressed, and that we'll be able to reach consensus as an alliance on the accession process for Finland and Sweden," Price added.

Top News / World+Biz

NATO / USA / Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

3h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

4h | In Focus
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Steps necessary to ensure economic stability

10m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The right way to apply for jobs at int'l orgs

15m | Videos
Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

23h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally