US says Russia's Ukraine invasion offered preview to potential global tyranny

USA

Reuters
20 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 08:50 am

Related News

US says Russia's Ukraine invasion offered preview to potential global tyranny

Reuters
20 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Russian flag flies with the Spasskaya Tower of Moscow&#039;s Kremlin in the background in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian flag flies with the Spasskaya Tower of Moscow's Kremlin in the background in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has offered a preview of "a possible world of tyranny and turmoil," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday in a speech to a security forum in Canada.

Austin's remarks were some of his strongest to date on the importance to the international community of helping Kyiv prevail after nearly nine months of war, and they were delivered at what may be an inflection point in the conflict.

After a series of battlefield defeats, Russia is aiming punishing missile strikes at Ukraine's energy infrastructure that could leave millions of civilians exposed to the winter cold. Moscow hopes to exhaust Ukraine's missile defenses, and buy time to reset its forces, Pentagon officials say.

Austin said Russia was breaking the laws of war.

"These aren't just lapses. These aren't exceptions to the rule. These are atrocities," Austin said.

"Russian missile barrages have left innocent Ukrainians without heat, water, and electricity. We've seen schools attacked. Children killed. Hospitals bombed. Centers of Ukrainian history and culture reduced to rubble."

Moscow denies that its armed forces deliberately target civilians or civilian infrastructure.

The United States and its allies have helped provide arms, intelligence and training to Ukrainian forces, while stopping short of directly intervening in a war against nuclear-armed Russia.

Austin said the United States wouldn't get dragged into Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war of choice," but warned of the risks of global nuclear proliferation if Moscow were to prevail.

"Putin's fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own," Austin said. "And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation."

Just days after US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Monday, Austin said that Beijing, like Moscow, sought "a world where might makes right."

Austin said Chinese aircraft were flying near self-ruled Taiwan in record numbers almost daily, while the number of what he called "dangerous intercepts" by China of US or allied forces at sea or in the air were increasing.

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing have risen since China staged war games near the democratically-governed island in August after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing, which views Taiwan as a Chinese province, has long said it would bring the self-governed island under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so.

The government in Taipei rejects Beijing's claims and says only Taiwan's people can decide its future.

Austin said the United States was drawing on the lessons of Ukraine to "bolster the self-defense capabilities of our Indo-Pacific partners."

"We're helping them to become more agile and resilient," Austin said.

World+Biz / Europe

Russia / Tyranny

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

22m | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

23h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

21h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

11h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

11h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

14h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday