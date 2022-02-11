US says Americans in Ukraine should depart immediately

Reuters
11 February, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 09:36 am

US says Americans in Ukraine should depart immediately

Russia denies planning an attack on Ukraine but has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine

The flag of the US State Department flies in Washington, US, April 19, 2019. Photo :Reuters
The flag of the US State Department flies in Washington, US, April 19, 2019. Photo :Reuters

The United States has urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately due to the "increased threats of Russian military action" against Ukraine.

"Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and Covid-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means," the US State Department said in an advisory.

Russia denies planning an attack on Ukraine but has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

