US Republican senators gain 160,000 Twitter followers after Musk’s deal

USA

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 12:42 pm

Related News

US Republican senators gain 160,000 Twitter followers after Musk’s deal

Twitter said the fluctuations appear to be driven by account creations and deactivations

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 12:42 pm
The company said fleets would be rolled out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming days. Photo: Reuters
The company said fleets would be rolled out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming days. Photo: Reuters

Following Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal, Republican senators in the US gained almost 160,000 followers while left-leaning accounts last many, according to a report by The Economist.

It studied the pattern by charting the number of followers that America's members of Congress had on Twitter before and after the deal was announced on 25 April.

The average number of followers for all Senate Democrats dropped by around 0.2% between 25-26 April. Accounts linked to Republicans, however, increased by 0.8%. The same was true for the House of Representatives, with Democrats losing and Republicans gaining followers, the study found. 

US Vice-President Kamala Harris lost the greatest number of followers, dropping 22,000 in one day. While Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two progressive senators, shed more than 19,000 and 14,000 followers, respectively. On average, Democratic senators lost 2,700 followers each.

A significant drop in Twitter followers across various accounts usually indicates an operation to clean up "bots"—automated accounts controlled by software.

But that the vast majority of Republican senators and representatives actually gained significant numbers of followers suggests that was not the case.

Twitter said the fluctuations appear to be driven by account creations and deactivations, according to NBC News.

Republican senators gained an average of 3,400 each after the announcement. Rand Paul, a Kentucky senator, often described as a conservative-libertarian, added 66,000 followers to his account.

Other prominent Republicans in the Senate and House also experienced significant gains. Jim Jordan, a congressman from Ohio and stalwart supporter of former US  president Donald Trump, added 51,000. Ted Cruz, a senator from Texas, saw his following grow by more than 40,000. 

Investors fret over potential Musk U-turn in $44 billion Twitter buyout

If completed, Elon Musk's $44 billion deal will make him the sole owner of Twitter. Some fear his approach to free speech will undo Twitter's attempts to rid its site of misinformation. Leftist users had threatened to quit the platform if Musk took charge.

However, Elon Musk has promised to make the social network a haven for free speech may appeal to a certain brand of libertarian Republicans.

Tech / Top News / World+Biz

Twitter / Elon Musk / USA / Republican

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

33m | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

2h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

2h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

3h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

19h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

20h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

20h | Videos
Playgrounds decrease while police stations increase in Dhaka

Playgrounds decrease while police stations increase in Dhaka

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access