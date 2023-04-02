US Republicans defend Trump by attacking criminal justice system

USA

Reuters
02 April, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 09:09 am

Related News

US Republicans defend Trump by attacking criminal justice system

Reuters
02 April, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 09:09 am
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures from his motorcade as he leaves his Trump International Golf Club after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2023.REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures from his motorcade as he leaves his Trump International Golf Club after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2023.REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Many Republicans in the US Congress have responded to Donald Trump's looming Tuesday arraignment by characterizing the criminal justice system as corrupt, in accusations that parallel their earlier broadsides against the nation's elections after the former president's 2020 defeat.

Trump and his allies in the House of Representatives and Senate have used rhetoric that echoed his false claims of widespread election fraud in the build-up to the deadly 6 Jan 2021, assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Critics warn that the present partisan rhetoric could shake public trust in courts by undermining the institutional legitimacy of the criminal justice system.

"Trump's indictment is the culmination of 6 years of the Democrats weaponizing law enforcement to target and persecute their political enemies. Dictatorships operate like this – the US is supposed to be different," tweeted Senator Ted Cruz, a hardline Republican who voted to overturn 2020 election results.

Trump says he is innocent of the expected New York charges - which revolve around hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Details of the charges are as yet unclear.

He says the investigation and three other probes involving his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House are all politically motivated.

Most Democrats have warned against challenging the legitimacy of the institutions of government in defense of Trump, who routinely pushed up against the guard rails of democracy during his four years in the White House and was twice impeached by Congress.

"Political leaders ought to stand up for the American system of government," said Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House Judiciary Committee who also served on the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 attack.

"Undercutting the system of government is a serious matter and a threat to our future," she said in an interview.

Trump has been unrestrained in his rhetoric in recent weeks, calling for protests and warning of potential "death & destruction" if he were to be charged.

He used fiery language hours before his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, in a bid to overturn his election defeat. Five people including a police officer died during or shortly after that riot and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.

FOCUS ON BRAGG

Most Republicans have trained their invective on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, accusing the prosecutor of mounting a politically motivated investigation aimed at preventing Trump from being re-elected to the White House in 2024.

After Trump on March 18 announced that he expected to be arrested in days, the Republican-controlled House launched its own probe of Bragg's grand jury investigation, seeking documents and testimony. They have called Bragg's move "an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority" and said the indictment followed years of the office searching for any basis on which to bring charges.

Democrats questioned whether Congress has the authority to investigate a state-level investigation, particularly one conducted under secretive grand jury rules.

Bragg, a Democrat, on Friday warned Republican Representatives Jim Jordan, James Comer and Bryan Steil, who are leading the probe, against attacking the criminal justice system.

"You and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr. Trump's efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges," the Manhattan prosecutor wrote.

House Republicans continued to push back. Firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene said she planned to protest against Trump's court appearance on Tuesday, while Brian Mast went further and told CNN he would not accept the outcome of a jury trial, saying "I don't have a trust that a jury will make a fair assessment of this."

Not all Republicans were so quick to cast doubt on the courts.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a statement that called for patience and underscored the legal principle that Trump, as a defendant, should be presumed innocent.

"We need to wait on the facts and for our American system of justice to work like it does for thousands of Americans every day," said Hutchinson, who is considering his own 2024 White House run.

Historians including Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer said Republican statements about Bragg and the criminal justice system follow a long-established partisan line.

"The party has invested a great deal in attacking the legitimacy of institutions, which is why Trump fit well into the party and continues to be popular," Zelizer said in an email.

Nicole Hemmer, director of the Rogers Center for the American Presidency at Vanderbilt University, warned that Republican attacks on the US criminal justice system could ultimately have dire consequences for courts and juries.

"This is the end-game of the 'deep state' rhetoric that Donald Trump has deployed since 2016 to sow those seeds of distrust in institutions of accountability," Hemmer said.

"We haven't yet seen a cataclysmic moment in this rejection of the courts. But we are starting to see the steps toward it, as we saw the steps toward Jan. 6 coming from a long way off."

Top News / World+Biz

Donald Trump / US / Republican Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Club: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

19h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

23h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

What will be the future of 'Surarai Patru' Hindi remake?

12h | TBS Entertainment
What is the future of motion graphics designers?

What is the future of motion graphics designers?

11h | TBS Stories
Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

16h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared