US to reopen Solomon Islands embassy after 29 years

The United States plans to re-establish an embassy in the Solomon Islands, a senior State Department official said Saturday, 29 years after downgrading its diplomatic presence there.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to announce the new embassy on a visit to Fiji, where he is seeking to raise Washington's diplomatic profile in the Pacific region. The United States closed its embassy in Honiara in 1993 and now has a consulate in the island nation.