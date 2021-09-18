US regrets France's decision to recall ambassador -White House official

18 September, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:32 am

US regrets France's decision to recall ambassador -White House official

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion deal to purchase French-designed submarines

The White House in Washington, US, August 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The White House in Washington, US, August 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The United States regrets France's decision to recall its ambassador from Washington and will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve differences between the two countries, a White House official said on Friday.

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion deal to purchase French-designed submarines.

