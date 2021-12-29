US raises passport fees by $20

USA

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 01:20 pm

According to the social media post, the new fees was made effective from 27 December 2021

The United States has raised the fees for US passport books by $20.

This information was revealed in a post on the official Facebook page of the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday (28 December).

According to the social media post, the new fees was made effective from 27 December 2021.

As a result of the change, the cost of an adult passport book will increase from US $110 to US $130 and for people under 16, it will be US $100 instead of US $80.

However, the execution fees of US $35 for minor passport applicants will remain unchanged, making the total fee amount to $135.

The US embassy said in a statement that the increased fee is necessary as they continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.

