Afghan people walk through the debris of damaged houses after the recent earthquake in Wor Kali village in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the United States would provide nearly $55 million in additional immediate humanitarian assistance in response to last week's Afghanistan earthquake.

The new funding brings total US humanitarian assistance to over $774 million in the last year, Blinken said.