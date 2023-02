US pauses activity at three airports for "national security effort" amid questions about Chinese spy balloon

Air travellers wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK International airport in New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort."

The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a "clear violation" of US sovereignty, was in the area.