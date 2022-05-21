US, others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's Ukraine invasion

USA

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 02:25 pm

Related News

US, others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's Ukraine invasion

The walkout took place while Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting from the group of 21 economies

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
A hotel complex destroyed by a Russian missile during Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine is pictured in Odesa, Ukraine, on 8 May, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
A hotel complex destroyed by a Russian missile during Russia's invasion of Ukraine is pictured in Odesa, Ukraine, on 8 May, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

Representatives of the United States and several other nations walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok on Saturday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

The walkout was "an expression of disapproval at Russia's illegal war of aggression in Ukraine and its economic impact in the APEC region," one diplomat said.

Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans, led by Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, two Thai officials and two international diplomats told Reuters.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 Feb, saying it aimed to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and caused economic fallout around the world.

Another diplomat said the five countries that staged the protest wanted "stronger language on Russia's war" in the group's final statement to be issued on Sunday.

"The meeting will not be a failure if (a joint statement) cannot be issued," Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters, adding that the meeting was "progressing well" despite the walk out.

The walkout took place while Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting from the group of 21 economies.

The delegations from five countries that staged the protest returned to the meeting after Reshetnikov finished speaking, a Thai official said.

Top News / World+Biz

APEC / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Buffalo shooter targeted Black people, linking mass migration with environmental degradation and other eco-fascist ideas. Photo: Reuters

Eco-fascism: The greenwashing of the far right

4h | Panorama
Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

8h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

8h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

US Congress to hold first public UFO panel

4h | Videos
Pollution killing 9 million people a year

Pollution killing 9 million people a year

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Steps necessary to ensure economic stability

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally