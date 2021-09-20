US opens probe into 30 million vehicles over air bag inflators

USA

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:53 am

Related News

US opens probe into 30 million vehicles over air bag inflators

The 30 million vehicles include both vehicles that had the inflators installed when they were manufactured as well as some inflators that were used in prior recall repairs

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:53 am
Heavy vehicular traffic is seen in the Ocean Beach neighbourhood of San Diego, California, US, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Heavy vehicular traffic is seen in the Ocean Beach neighbourhood of San Diego, California, US, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters

US auto safety investigators have opened a new probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators, a government document seen by Reuters on Sunday showed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday opened an engineering analysis into an estimated 30 million US vehicles from the 2001 through 2019 model years. Automakers were alerted to the investigation, which is not yet public.

The new investigation includes vehicles assembled by Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co, Nissan Motor, Subaru, Tesla, Ferrari NV <RACE.MI >, Nissan Motor, Mazda, Daimler AG, BMW Chrysler (now part of Stellantis NV), Porsche Cars, Jaguar Land Rover (owned by Tata Motors) and others.

The automakers on Sunday either declined to comment before NHTSA's expected public announcement on Monday, or did not immediately respond to requests for comment. NHTSA declined to comment.

The 30 million vehicles include both vehicles that had the inflators installed when they were manufactured as well as some inflators that were used in prior recall repairs, NHTSA said in the document.

Top News / World+Biz

US / vehicle / probe / Air bags

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

12h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly