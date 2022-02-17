US officials prepare for pandemic's next phase as Omicron wanes

Governments already are warning that infections and hospitalization may soar following the holidays, setting a grim tone as the world heads into the third year of the pandemic.(Reuters file image)

US health officials said on Wednesday they are preparing for the next phase of the Covid-19 pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up US testing capacity.

The plans come as a growing number of US states have begun to ease Covid-19 restrictions as cases decline. The seven-day average of daily cases dropped 40% from the previous week, while the daily hospital admission average dropped 28% and the average daily deaths dropped 9%, according to CDC data.

"We're moving toward a time when Covid isn't a crisis, but is something we can protect against and treat. The president and our Covid team are actively planning for the future," White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

"Our highest, first priority is fighting Omicron," Zients said. "At the same time, we are preparing for the future."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing new Covid-19 guidance, including on when to wear face masks, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at the same briefing, adding that hospital capacity will be a key metric.