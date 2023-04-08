US official says coalition can communicate effectively with China on Russia sanctions

USA

Reuters
08 April, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 09:15 am

Related News

US official says coalition can communicate effectively with China on Russia sanctions

Reuters
08 April, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 09:15 am
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders&#039; summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

A senior US Treasury Department official said on Friday that the coalition of partners that has imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have found effective ways to communicate with China about not providing material support to Russia.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the communication has meant that though China and Russia have signaled an open partnership of sorts, the US has not seen Beijing provide Russia with the type of material support at a scale that would matter in this regard.

As a result, Russia is still focused on support from North Korea and Iran, the official said.

The United States and its allies, including the European Union and United Kingdom, imposed sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago and have continued to ratchet up pressure. Washington has since launched a push to crack down on sanctions evasion.

Washington's approach to China so far has been to directly communicate with Beijing and countries around the world about the risks of providing material support to Russia, the official said.

While travel by US officials to China has been limited, European counterparts have been in active communication and are visiting, the official said.

US relations with China are at what some analysts see as the low point since Washington normalized ties with Beijing in 1979 and switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei.

The United States expressed concern earlier this year that China was considering providing lethal support to Russia.

The US is warning countries that it is prepared to take actions against companies and individuals in any jurisdiction that are providing material support to Russia for its war effort in Ukraine, the official said.

    Washington would like to see the United Arab Emirates do more in terms of sanctions compliance, which the US has previously said was "poor", the official added.

Top US economic officials will travel internationally this month to speak to a number of countries and their businesses about the continued risk of providing material support to Russia, the official said.

Brian Nelson, the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, will travel to Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany, a second senior Treasury official said.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, the assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, will travel to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

At spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank next week, the United States will provide select opportunities for counterparts and businesses to meet with top US intelligence officials to obtain information on how Russia is using its GRU military intelligence agency and Federal Security Service (FSB) to try and evade sanctions and export controls.

Top News / World+Biz

US / China / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

1d | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

1d | TBS World
Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

20h | TBS Insight
Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

2
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka