US official denies any talks with Iran on an interim nuclear deal

USA

Reuters
13 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 02:55 pm

Related News

US official denies any talks with Iran on an interim nuclear deal

Reuters
13 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 02:55 pm
FILE PHOTO: Iran&#039;s and U.S.&#039; flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The United States and Iran are not discussing an interim nuclear deal, a US official said on Monday, but Washington has told Tehran of steps that might trigger a crisis and also those that may create a better climate between the long-time antagonists.

"There are no talks about an interim deal," said the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

His comment went further than a US denial last week, which called a report the nations were nearing an interim deal "false and misleading" and said reports of such a deal were "false" but did not deny the possibility of talks about one.

The official did not deny media reports of recent US-Iranian contacts but rather said that suggestions they were about an interim nuclear deal were inaccurate.

"We have made clear to them what escalatory steps they needed to avoid to prevent a crisis and what de-escalatory steps they could take to create a more positive context," he said, declining to detail these but noting Washington would like to see greater Iranian cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

US and European officials have been searching for ways to curb Tehran's nuclear program since the breakdown last year of indirect US-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

Under that accord, aimed at keeping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, Tehran limited its nuclear program and agreed to more extensive UN inspections in exchange for the easing of UN, US and EU sanctions.

Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, leading Tehran to gradually move far beyond the deal's nuclear restrictions and reviving US, European and Israeli fears that Iran may seek an atomic bomb.

Iran denies any such ambition.

While the US official declined to go into details, the latest US messages to Iran appeared aimed at damage control.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon and that all options are on the table, which is diplomatic language for the possibility of a military strike.

World+Biz

Iran / US / nuclear deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

49m | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

49m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

19h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

3d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'