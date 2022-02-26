US official claims Russian forces frustrated by ‘viable’ Ukrainian resistance

An armoured vehicle with the letter 'Z' on it drives past a monument displaying a Soviet-era tank, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the town of Armyansk, Crimea, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is "viable" Ukrainian resistance, a US defence official has said.

"We know that they have not made the progress that they have wanted to make, particularly in the north. They have been frustrated by what they have seen is a very determined resistance," the official claimed, without providing evidence. "It has slowed them down."