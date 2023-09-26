US offers Poland rare loan of $2 billion to modernize its military

USA

AP/UNB
26 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 11:36 am

Related News

US offers Poland rare loan of $2 billion to modernize its military

Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, handing over large numbers of its own tanks, fighter jets and other equipment. It has also been a hub for most of the Western weapons going to Ukraine

AP/UNB
26 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 11:36 am
Poland&#039;s President Andrzej Duda greets U.S. President Joe Biden next to Slovakia&#039;s President Zuzana Caputova and Romania&#039;s President Klaus Iohannis on the day of the NATO Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit, during Biden&#039;s visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Poland's President Andrzej Duda greets U.S. President Joe Biden next to Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on the day of the NATO Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit, during Biden's visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The Biden administration announced Monday that it is offering a $2 billion loan to Poland, which has been a hub for weapons going into Ukraine, to support the ally's defense modernization.

The State Department said in a statement that Poland is a "stalwart" ally of the US whose "security is vital to the collective defense" of NATO 's eastern flank, and that such funding is reserved for Washington's most important security partners.

The US government is also providing Warsaw up to $60 million for the cost of the loan in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) which would support "urgent procurements of defense articles and services from the United States," the State Department said. The $60 million is a loan subsidy meant to ensure that Warsaw can secure favorable terms for the loan.

Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country, handing over large numbers of its own tanks, fighter jets and other equipment. It has also been a hub for most of the Western weapons going to Ukraine.

It has been undergoing a process of modernization to replace what it gave away, much of which was based on old Soviet technology, putting in orders with US and South Korean defense companies.

Recently the Polish-Ukrainian relationship has seen strains due to a trade dispute centered on Ukrainian grain entering the Polish market and driving down the prices Polish farmers can get. Amid the spat Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country was no longer sending any more weapons to Ukraine.

The comment created some confusion. Analysts noted that Poland has already in fact given Ukraine most of what it has to give, and the statement was made ahead of a Polish election and did not mean much. But it also raised concerns that Western support for Ukraine could be weakening.

US officials have sought to play down the spat, praising Poland's role in helping Ukraine and noting that it is in Poland's strategic interest for Ukraine to prevail against Russia.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Poland / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy