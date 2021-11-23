US not heading toward Covid lockdown, White House says

USA

Reuters
23 November, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 02:24 pm

Related News

US not heading toward Covid lockdown, White House says

US regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, and 3 million people received them since

Reuters
23 November, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 02:24 pm
An aerial view from a drone shows virtually deserted streets during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in San Francisco, California, US, April 7, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from social media video on April 10, 2020. Photo :Reuters
An aerial view from a drone shows virtually deserted streets during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in San Francisco, California, US, April 7, 2020 in this screen grab obtained from social media video on April 10, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The United States does not need to impose a lockdown or shut down its economy to curb the spread of Covid-19 and will rely on other tools, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

"We are not headed in that direction. We have the tools to accelerate the path out of this pandemic; widely available vaccinations, booster shots, kid shots, therapeutics," Zients told reporters at a White House briefing.

"We can curb the spread of the virus without having to in any way shut down our economy."

US regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, and 3 million people received them since, Zients said.

"In fact, just across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we got 3 million booster shots into arms. A million booster shots per day," he said. "Don't delay, get your booster shot so you can have enhanced protection for Covid as we head into the winter."

Separately, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said US health officials are not currently recommending lockdowns or economic restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

World+Biz

White House / US / Covid / lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

19h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

19h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

19h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’