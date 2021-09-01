US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, Pacific Fleet says

Reuters
01 September, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 11:17 am

The US Navy Third Fleet said one crew member had been rescued

An Israeli source briefed on the incident said the crash appeared to have been an accident Photo: Collected
A military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea leading to search-and-rescue operations off the coast of San Diego, the US Navy's Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 pm PST, August 31," the Pacific Fleet said in a message on Twitter.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets", the message said.

The US Navy Third Fleet said one crew member had been rescued. NBC 7 San Diego reported that five people were still unaccounted for.

