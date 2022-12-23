US must stop suppressing China's development - senior Chinese diplomat

FILE PHOTO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York City, US, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool

The United States must stop suppressing China's development and should not continue the "old routine of unilateral bullying", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press statement.

"The US should not challenge China's red line in a "salami slicing" manner," Wang also told Blinken in a phone call, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.