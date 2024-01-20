US military destroys three Houthi anti-ship missiles

BSS/TASS
20 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 01:05 pm

The latest strikes were reported by Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby

A strategic cruise missile is launched during a drill in this undated photo released on February 24, 2023 by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
A strategic cruise missile is launched during a drill in this undated photo released on February 24, 2023 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

 The United States wiped out three anti-ship missiles belonging to the Ansar Allah movement as it delivered more strikes on the Houthi-controlled area in Yemen on Friday, the US Defense Department's Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"On 19 January at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time) [3:45 pm GMT], US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," CENTCOM said in a statement on X (former Twitter).

According to it, "US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense."

On Friday, the latest strikes were reported by Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby who said this was the fourth pre-emptive action by the US military targeting Houthi missile launchers.

In the small hours of 12 January, US and British aircraft, ships and submarines for the first time attacked targets belonging to the Ansar Allah movement in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sana'a and Hodeidah. The US administration said that the strikes targeted the launch sites of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as radar stations belonging to the Houthi rebels. Since then, the United States has been regularly striking Houthi missile launchers in Yemen.

