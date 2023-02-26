US medical transport plane crashes in Nevada, leaving five dead

USA

BSS/AFP
26 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:38 am

Related News

US medical transport plane crashes in Nevada, leaving five dead

BSS/AFP
26 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:38 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A medical transport plane crashed in the western US state of Nevada, killing all five on board, its operator said Saturday.

The plane went off radar Friday night outside the arid town of Stagecoach, near Nevada's border with California, REMSA Health said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived," the statement said.

In addition to the pilot, the plane was carrying a nurse, a paramedic, a patient and a patient's family member, REMSA Health noted.

While the circumstances around the crash have yet to be confirmed, it occurred as a major winter storm pummels the US west coast, delivering feet of snow in the high mountains and even blanketing usually warm areas in southern California.

Almost 100,000 customers in California were without power Saturday evening, according to the PowerOutage.us tracker.

Major roads were also closed as ice and snow made them impassable, including sections of Interstate 5, the main north-south highway that connects Mexico, California, the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

Top News / World+Biz

Nevada / Plane Crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

21m | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

2h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

3h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

17h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

17h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

14h | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter