US lawmakers press top chip equipment makers for details on China sales

USA

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 11:05 am

Related News

US lawmakers press top chip equipment makers for details on China sales

Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi sent letters to the companies on Thursday, according to a Friday press release, amid pushback against expected US rules that crack down further on tool shipments to China

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 11:05 am
Flags of China and US are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Flags of China and US are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

China hardliners in Congress are calling on the world's foremost semiconductor equipment makers - KLA, LAM, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and ASML - to provide details of their sales to China.

Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi sent letters to the companies on Thursday, according to a Friday press release, amid pushback against expected US rules that crack down further on tool shipments to China.

"We understand that some (toolmakers) believe we should limit the expansion of...future unilateral US controls, due to perceived impacts on the competitiveness of this sector," the lawmakers wrote. "However, enhanced export controls simply are not mutually exclusive with a robust and thriving (toolmaking) industry," they added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

US firms KLA, LAM, Applied Materials, as well as Japan-based Tokyo Electron and Dutch ASML did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But the letters come amid opposition even from Democrats to the Biden administration's long-delayed next round of export regulations, aimed at further stymying Beijing's access to toolmaking equipment.

Washington fears that progress in Chinese chipmaking capabilities, fueled by US, Dutch and Japanese equipment sales, is fueling the modernization of China's military.

But it has struggled to bring allies Japan and the Netherlands on board with another round of upcoming measures, leading US industry to fear that US companies will be unfairly harmed by them.

In an August letter, California Democrats argued that a further round of export controls "could send longstanding US companies into a death spiral," because US allies have not imposed similarly aggressive China export curbs on their own companies.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

US chip industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

15h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

15h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

16h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

13h | Videos

Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as stock rallies after Trump win

1h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

14h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

15h | Videos