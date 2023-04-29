US lags behind China in push for sway in Pacific, envoy says

A Biden administration envoy to the Pacific Islands acknowledges that the US has some catching up to do with China after years of neglecting the historically pro-American region.

"Let's face it — it is strategic competition between China and us," Joseph Yun told the Hudson Institute on Friday. "We're playing a little bit of catchup, but we need to accelerate our catchup."

Yun is the special envoy for negotiations with Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands, a job created by President Joe Biden. The new position is part of a renewed effort for more engagement after China made a series of deals ties with island nations in the Pacific.

Yun said the US has a cultural connection with the region that will improve its odds in the push-and-pull with China. The US this year reopened its embassy in the Solomon Islands and now plans to spend $6.5 billion over two decades in Micronesia, Palau and the Marshalls. Yun said that which sectors would get the funds remained to be worked out.

"It's more than about money," Yun said. "I really don't see many Marshallese and Micronesians in Xinjiang. They mostly want to live in the US."

The Chinese government has been accused of widespread human rights abuses in the country's Xinjiang region.

Freely Associated States

Three Pacific nations represent key strategic region for US

Yun mentioned that the US-Pacific Islands history includes nuclear weapons tests in the region, and that Washington has tried to make amends. He added that military strategy was part of the drive to maintain influence: "So in any kind of competition with China, it is crucial that we put the fence and continue to make sure that we have a fence that we can defend, we can project force."

China last year signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands and a deal involving the aviation, tourism and business sectors. Yun highlighted a recent letter written by Micronesian President David Panuelo criticizing China, saying he got so tired of the Chinese ambassador calling him that he had to change his phone number.