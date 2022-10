FILE PHOTO: Russian servicemen work inside a command centre after a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system was deployed at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo

Nearly a dozen individuals and several corporate entities have been charged with participating in unlawful schemes to export civil-military and dual-use technologies to Russia, the US Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

Some of the technologies have been recovered in Ukraine, while another nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted before reaching Russian soil, the department said.