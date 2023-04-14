US Justice Dept to appeal abortion pill restrictions at Supreme Court

US Justice Dept to appeal abortion pill restrictions at Supreme Court

Supreme Court Police line up outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, US on 24 June 2022. Photo: Reuters

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the Justice Department "strongly disagrees" with a court ruling tightening restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone, and would appeal it to the Supreme Court.

"We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA's scientific judgment and protect Americans' access to safe and effective reproductive care," he said, referring to the Food and Drug Administration.

