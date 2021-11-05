US judge sets 4 January for Prince Andrew to seek dismissal of sex abuse civil lawsuit

USA

Reuters
05 November, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 09:09 am

Related News

US judge sets 4 January for Prince Andrew to seek dismissal of sex abuse civil lawsuit

Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August

Reuters
05 November, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 09:09 am
Britain&#039;s Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain, April 11, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain, April 11, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

A US judge on Thursday scheduled a 4 January 2022 hearing where lawyers for Britain's Prince Andrew are expected to argue for a dismissal of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was under 18.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan issued the scheduling order one day after saying he expected Giuffre's civil case to go to trial between September and December 2022, provided it is not settled or dismissed.

Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August.

She accused Queen Elizabeth's second son of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago at the London home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and abusing her at two homes belonging to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 61, has denied Giuffre's claims, and accused her of trying to profit from accusations against Epstein, who Giuffre says also abused her, and people who knew him. The prince has not been charged with crimes.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. A medical examiner called his death a suicide.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges she helped recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to abuse. Her trial begins on 29 November.

Top News / World+Biz

US / Britain / Prince

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

15h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

15h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

15h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club