US judge reimposes Trump gag order in 2020 election case

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 02:03 pm

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears at the fall convention of the California Republican Party in Anaheim, California, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears at the fall convention of the California Republican Party in Anaheim, California, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

A federal judge reinstated a gag order Sunday against former president Donald Trump, US media reported.

The gag order, issued by US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, limits Trump's public statements regarding the upcoming federal trial against him for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is appealing the gag order, which had been temporarily lifted after being imposed earlier this month to give Trump's legal team time to submit their objections.

Trump faces another gag order in his civil case in New York.

In that case, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and his two eldest sons are accused of inflating the value of the real estate assets of the Trump Organization to receive more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

He has been fined a total $15,000 for violating it twice.

