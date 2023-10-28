US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised

USA

Reuters
28 October, 2023, 07:45 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 07:48 am

Related News

US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington asked Trump’s lawyers to give their opinion by Nov. 10 on media requests to broadcast the trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2024

Reuters
28 October, 2023, 07:45 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 07:48 am
Former US President Donald Trump appears by video conferencing before Justice Juan Merchan during a hearing regarding the criminal case against him over a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Manhattan state court in New York City, US 23 May, 2023. Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS
Former US President Donald Trump appears by video conferencing before Justice Juan Merchan during a hearing regarding the criminal case against him over a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Manhattan state court in New York City, US 23 May, 2023. Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS

A US judge on Friday asked former President Donald Trump whether he wants to appear on television when he stands trial in federal court on charges of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington asked Trump's lawyers to give their opinion by Nov. 10 on media requests to broadcast the trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2024.

In two separate filings, NBC News and a coalition of 19 media organizations and press advocacy groups argue that the public has a right to see an unprecedented trial of a former US president who is also the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. They argue that a federal rule barring broadcast of criminal proceedings is unconstitutional.

Prosecutors have said in court filings that they oppose the effort but have not explained why. They are due to file their argument by 3 Nov.

Trump's lead lawyer in the case, John Lauro, previously told CNN that he personally supported televising the trial. Lauro told Reuters on Friday that Trump will respond "in accordance with the Court's Order."

It is unclear whether Trump, a former reality television star who has aggressively courted publicity in his business and political career, will want to broadcast the trial, which will come in the thick of the Republican nominating contest.

Trump has made extensive comments to TV cameras staked outside a New York state courtroom, where he is currently standing trial on civil business-fraud charges.

Federal courts, unlike many state courts, bar TV cameras and photography in courtrooms. A US judicial panel on Thursday agreed to consider relaxing that broadcast ban, but said any change would not happen until after Trump stands trial in this case and a second criminal trial due to start in May over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Proceedings in a separate criminal election-subversion case in Georgia involving Trump and more than a dozen other defendants have been televised. He also is due to stand trial in March in New York in a case stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and accused prosecutors of interfering with his 2024 presidential campaign.

 

World+Biz

Donald Trump / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

8h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

12h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

17h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

10h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy