US to invest another $1 bln in rapid Covid-19 tests

USA

Reuters
07 October, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 12:12 pm

Related News

US to invest another $1 bln in rapid Covid-19 tests

The White House in September said it plans to mandate weekly testing for unvaccinated staff at businesses with more than 100 employees

Reuters
07 October, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 12:12 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The US government is committing to purchase an additional 180 million rapid Covid-19 tests for $1 billion, adding to the $2 billion test buying plan it announced in September, a top US health official said on Wednesday.

The combined purchases will help quadruple the United States' test output by December to around 200 million tests per month, Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said during a press call.

"We'll continue to pull every lever to expand manufacturing production of tests which will have the impact of driving down the cost per test and making sure that tests are widely available and convenient," Zients said.

The government will also double the number of pharmacies it partners with to provide free Covid-19 tests to 20,000 pharmacies, Zients added.

Surging demand for Covid-19 tests from US employers has exacerbated a nationwide shortage of rapid tests in recent weeks and is driving up costs for state and local testing programs.

The White House in September said it plans to mandate weekly testing for unvaccinated staff at businesses with more than 100 employees.

World+Biz

US / Covid 19 Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

3h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

3h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 