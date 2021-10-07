US to invest another $1 bln in rapid Covid-19 tests

The US government is committing to purchase an additional 180 million rapid Covid-19 tests for $1 billion, adding to the $2 billion test buying plan it announced in September, a top US health official said on Wednesday.

The combined purchases will help quadruple the United States' test output by December to around 200 million tests per month, Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said during a press call.

"We'll continue to pull every lever to expand manufacturing production of tests which will have the impact of driving down the cost per test and making sure that tests are widely available and convenient," Zients said.

The government will also double the number of pharmacies it partners with to provide free Covid-19 tests to 20,000 pharmacies, Zients added.

Surging demand for Covid-19 tests from US employers has exacerbated a nationwide shortage of rapid tests in recent weeks and is driving up costs for state and local testing programs.

The White House in September said it plans to mandate weekly testing for unvaccinated staff at businesses with more than 100 employees.