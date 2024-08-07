US to increase force projection from Australia

07 August, 2024
Last modified: 07 August, 2024

Australia and the United States are already working to upgrade air bases in northern and western Australia, which are closer to potential flashpoints with China in the South China Sea than Australia's capital of Canberra

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shake hands, during the 2024 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the State Department in Washington, US, August 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shake hands, during the 2024 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the State Department in Washington, US, August 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Australia will begin co-manufacturing guided weapons with the US next year to boost supply for allies in the Indo Pacific and increase a US military presence in the country, including bomber aircraft, the two nations said after annual defence talks.

Australia and the United States are already working to upgrade air bases in northern and western Australia, which are closer to potential flashpoints with China in the South China Sea than Australia's capital of Canberra.

After annual AUSMIN talks in Annapolis, Maryland, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there would be an increase in the presence of rotational US forces in Australia.

"This will mean more maritime patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft operating from bases across northern Australia. It will also mean more frequent rotational bomber deployments," he said.

There are no US military bases in Australia, but the northern city of Darwin hosts a US Marine Rotational Force six months of each year and the US is building facilities for its marines and visiting air squadrons within Australian bases.

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said the presence of United States forces in Australia contributed to deterrence in the Indo Pacific region, and there would be closer collaboration on guided weapons manufacture in Australia.

Australia will begin co-manufacturing guided missiles next year, including the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) used in Ukraine.

"The presence of American force posture in our nation provides an enormous opportunity to work with our neighbours in the region," Marles added.

Japan would increase exercises with US Marines in Darwin, while Australia and the US would hold regular exercises in the Philippines exclusive economic zone, a joint statement released after the AUSMIN talks said.

The statement mentioned Australia's strategic Indian Ocean territory, Cocos Islands, for the first time, saying the United States welcomed Australia's planned infrastructure upgrades there and supported Australia's completion of this work.

The Cocos Islands, with a population of 600, sits 3,000 km (1,864 miles) west of the Australian mainland and is described by the Australian Defence Force as key to its maritime surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean, where China is increasing submarine activity.

Australia has said it will start construction on an expanded airfield on the island this year, to carry heavier military aircraft, including the submarine-hunting P-8A Poseidon.

