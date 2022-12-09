US imposes sanctions over abuses, targets China and Russia

USA

Reuters
09 December, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 10:59 pm

Related News

US imposes sanctions over abuses, targets China and Russia

Reuters
09 December, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 10:59 pm
FILE PHOTO: The United States flag flies atop the US Treasury Department in Washington November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
FILE PHOTO: The United States flag flies atop the US Treasury Department in Washington November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Summary:

  • Penalties over alleged abuses tied to illegal fishing
  • First US sanctions to target Nasdaq-listed firm
  • Russia election body targeted over referendums
  • Other orders mention Tibet, Iran protests

 

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities over alleged rights abuses, including Russia's Central Election Commission, Iranian officials and Chinese nationals.

The US Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on Li Zhenyu and Zhuo Xinrong, both Chinese nationals, and 10 entities linked to the two, including Nasdaq-listed Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME), over what Washington says are human rights abuses tied to China-based illegal fishing.

The designation of PME PME.O marks the first time the US has imposed sanctions on an entity listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

PME, its founder Zhuo, another of the sanctioned companies Dalian Ocean Fishing Co., and China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Washington also targeted 157 China-flagged fishing vessels linked to the sanctioned entities, it said.

US President Joe Biden in June signed a national security memorandum to fight illegal fishing, part of pledged efforts to help countries combat alleged violations by fishing fleets, including those of China.

Countries around the world chafe at China's fishing practices, arguing its vessels often violate their 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and cause environmental damage and economic losses.

China says it is a responsible fishing country that has been cooperating internationally to clamp down on illegal fishing, and that it fishes in relevant EEZs according to bilateral agreements.

"These designations demonstrate how seriously we take the problem of illicit fishing and our commitment to holding the perpetrators of serious human rights abuses to account," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

The Treasury issued a general license authorizing US persons to engage in certain transactions related to debt or equity of PME until March 9.

The stock closed Thursday at 65.7 cents a share and was subject to a trading halt on Friday following Treasury's sanctions announcement.

PME's market value is less than $60 million, making it a small stock, and there was no indication the move to sanction the company had a wide impact on Friday trading.

Human rights abuse, corruption

In separate action, the Treasury also designated 40 individuals and entities connected to alleged human rights abuse or corruption across nine countries, including Russia, China and Iran.

Washington imposed sanctions on Russia's Central Election Commission, accusing it of helping to oversee and monitor what the United States said are "sham referendums" held in Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine, as well as 15 of its members.

Treasury also took action against four people it accused of being directly involved in Russia's filtration operations. The State Department designated two Russian nationals over alleged human rights abuse against Ukrainian civilians.

Russia has been accused of numerous war crimes since its invasion of Ukraine in February, including by operating a system of so-called filtration camps to move Ukrainians in occupied areas into Russia.

Russia has denied the allegations and accused Ukraine and its backers in the West of a smear campaign.

Treasury also slapped sanctions on two Chinese officials it accused of serious human rights abuses in China's Tibet region: Wu Yingjie, the Chinese Communist Party chief in Tibet between 2016 and 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, a senior public security official in the region.

Chinese authorities have been accused of harsh policies to quell ethnic dissent and control religious activities in Tibet - accusations that China dismisses.

Friday's action also imposed sanctions on Iranian officials over the crackdown on protesters, North Korea's Ministry of State Security Border Guard General Bureau and Alpha Conde, the former president of Guinea, as well as other people and entities in El Salvador, the Philippines, Mali and Guatemala.

China and Russia's embassies in Washington and Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the actions.

Friday's move freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

Top News / World+Biz / China / Europe

US sanction on Russia / US Sanctions on China / Human Rights abuse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

11h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

11h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

5h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

7h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos