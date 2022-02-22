US to impose 'new sanctions' on Russia Tuesday: W House

USA

BSS/AFP
22 February, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:27 am

A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo
A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The United States said it will impose sanctions on Moscow Tuesday, following an initially cautious response to President Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy in two Kremlin-backed separatist areas of Ukraine.

"We plan to announce new sanctions on Russia tomorrow in response to Moscow's decisions and actions today. We are coordinating with allies and partners on that announcement," a White House spokesperson told AFP on Monday.

US / Russia / sanction / White House

