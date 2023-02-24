US to impose new sanctions on Russia as Biden meets with allies

USA

Reuters
24 February, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 11:51 am

Related News

US to impose new sanctions on Russia as Biden meets with allies

Reuters
24 February, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 11:51 am
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia's war effort, the White House said.

The same group came together last year hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, imposing the first round of a series of sanctions.

"The G7 has become an anchor of our strong and united response to Russia," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday. The leaders on Friday will discuss "how we continue supporting Ukraine" and ways to increase pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine a year ago, she said.

The sanctions will include Russian banks, technology and defense sectors, and will impact both people and companies involved in the conflict, according to Jean-Pierre.

The US will also announce a fresh Ukrainian aid package that will include economic, security and energy support, she added.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

US / Russia / sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

1h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

2h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

12h | Features
ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

16h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

14h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

2h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat