US House finds ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows in contempt, seeks prosecution

US President Donald Trump departs with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the White House to travel to North Carolina for an election rally, in Washington, US, October 21, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, could face criminal prosecution for refusing to cooperate fully with a probe into the deadly attack on the US Capitol, after the House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold him in contempt of Congress.

The Democratic-led chamber voted 222 to 208, with just two Republicans joining Democrats to recommend the charges against Meadows, who served in the House before joining the Republican president's administration last year.

The Department of Justice will now decide whether to pursue charges. A conviction on the charge carries up to a year in prison.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the Select Committee investigating the attack voted unanimously on Monday evening to recommend that the full House approve its report appealing for a contempt of Congress charge against Meadows.

The two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, were the only two Republicans who backed the resolution recommending the charges.

The charges against Meadows relate mainly to his refusal to honor a subpoena seeking his testimony about messages and other communications that he has turned over to the panel.