US halts aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred
The United States has halted most US aid to Burkina Faso after determining that the January ouster of President Roch Kabore constituted a military coup, triggering aid restrictions under US law, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The State Department made the determination in line with a US law under which US foreign aid - except funds to promote democracy - must be stopped to a country whose elected head of government is deposed by military coup or in a coup in which the military plays a decisive role.