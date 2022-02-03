US forces conduct raid in Syria, sources believe jihadist was target

USA

Reuters
03 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

US forces conduct raid in Syria, sources believe jihadist was target

A video taken by a resident and seen by Reuters showed the bodies of two apparently lifeless children and a man in the rubble of a building at the location

Reuters
03 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 03:16 pm
A damaged building is seen in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the US Special Operations Forces in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo :Reuters
A damaged building is seen in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the US Special Operations Forces in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo :Reuters

US special forces successfully carried out a counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said, a raid which Syrian sources said was believed to have targeted a leading jihadist.

Helicopters landed and heavy gunfire and explosions were heard during the raid that began around midnight in the Atmeh area near the Turkish border, residents said. Several residents said at least 12 people were killed during the raid.

A video taken by a resident and seen by Reuters showed the bodies of two apparently lifeless children and a man in the rubble of a building at the location.

"US Special Operations forces under the control of US Central Command conducted a counter-terrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

"There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

A rebel official who declined to be named said the jihadist who was the apparent target of the raid was with his family at the time. Witnesses said the raid ended with aircraft, believed to be helicopters leaving the site, but unidentified reconnaissance planes were still hovering in the area.

JIHADIST GROUPS

Jihadist groups operating in northwestern Syria include Huras al-Din (Guardians of Religion), an al Qaeda-affiliated faction whose leaders include foreign fighters.

US forces have used drones to target the group and other jihadists in the area for years, but Thursday's operation appeared to be the largest of its kind by US forces in the northwest since Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a US special operations raid in 2019, said Charles Lister, senior fellow with the Washington-based Middle East Institute.

Islamic State fighters have been re-emerging as a deadly threat, aided by the lack of central control in many areas, according to a dozen security officials, local leaders and residents in northern Iraq.

The United States has offered rewards for information leading to the identification of senior Huras al-Din leaders.

Northwestern Syria is last remaining last big enclave held by insurgents fighting President Bashar al-Assad. The most powerful group in the area is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the former Nusra Front, which was part of al Qaeda until 2016.

The rebel official said security from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group hurried to the location after the raid.

The Atmeh area is crammed with tens of thousands of Syrians who have been uprooted in the country's war and live in makeshift camps or overcrowded housing.

Top News / World+Biz

US / syria / jihadists

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

5h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

6h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

16m | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

21m | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

2h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city