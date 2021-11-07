US federal appeals court freezes Biden's vaccine rule for companies

USA

Reuters
07 November, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 09:03 am

Related News

US federal appeals court freezes Biden's vaccine rule for companies

An average of about 1,100 Americans are dying daily from Covid-19, most of them unvaccinated

Reuters
07 November, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 09:03 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

A US federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at US companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly, citing "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule.

The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which is set to take effect on Jan 4.

In a statement, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said the Labor Department was "confident in its legal authority" to issue the rule, which will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"The Occupational Safety and Health Act explicitly gives OSHA the authority to act quickly in an emergency where the agency finds that workers are subjected to a grave danger and a new standard is necessary to protect them," she said. "We are fully prepared to defend this standard in court."

An average of about 1,100 Americans are dying daily from Covid-19, most of them unvaccinated. Covid-19 has killed roughly 750,000 people in the United States.

Top News / World+Biz

US / Biden / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

2d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

2d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

2d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club