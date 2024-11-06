US election: What happens next after voting ends? Know day-to-day schedule

USA

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2024, 03:40 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:30 am

Related News

US election: What happens next after voting ends? Know day-to-day schedule

Polling is currently underway in the United States and the counting of the ballots is expected to commence shortly after polling booths are closed

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2024, 03:40 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:30 am
A view shows voting booths at PS 20 Anna Silver Elementary School, on Election Day for the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A view shows voting booths at PS 20 Anna Silver Elementary School, on Election Day for the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The year of election campaigning in the United States finally comes to an end as millions of voters line up across the polling booths to cast their ballots for the US presidential elections 2024.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continue to wait for the outcome of the months-long tense battle, which is expected to be a close competition.

The results of the US election - which will either come out tomorrow or not for several days - can make Kamala Harris the first female president in the history of America, or hand Trump a comeback in the White House.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The rivals spent their final campaign day trying to get supporters out to the polls and courting any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome. Overall, it has been a roller coaster ride for both 60-year-old Harris and 78-year-old Trump.

While the voting is expected to come to an end across all stated by the end of the day on November 5, here is the day-to-day schedule of what happens after all American voters cast their ballots on Tuesday.

What happens after voting process is over?

On November 5, all American voters will cast their ballots for their preferred candidate in the US elections. While the voting booths usually close around 7 pm or 8 pm EST, the voting in some swing states is expected to end at around 11 pm EST on Tuesday. The counting of the ballots will commence shortly after.

On November 6, the name of the candidate who has garnered the maximum votes will be declared. However, the catch is that the victorious candidate will not be declared until the Electoral College casts its vote.

The Electoral College is a group of electors established by the US Constitution that formally elects the president and vice president. In most states, the Electoral College operates on a winner-takes-all basis. This means that the candidate who wins the popular vote in a state receives all of that state's electoral votes.

The Electoral College is set to cast its vote on December 17, 2024, and the official counting and confirmation of the votes will be done on January 6 by Congress. The absolute winner of the US presidential election 2024 will be announced on January 6, 2025.

The President of the United States, set to succeed Joe Biden, will be sworn in on January 20, 2025.

World+Biz

US Election 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

2h | Videos
North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

4h | Videos
Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

6h | Videos
Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

6h | Videos