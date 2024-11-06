US election: What happens next after voting ends? Know day-to-day schedule

A view shows voting booths at PS 20 Anna Silver Elementary School, on Election Day for the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The year of election campaigning in the United States finally comes to an end as millions of voters line up across the polling booths to cast their ballots for the US presidential elections 2024.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continue to wait for the outcome of the months-long tense battle, which is expected to be a close competition.

The results of the US election - which will either come out tomorrow or not for several days - can make Kamala Harris the first female president in the history of America, or hand Trump a comeback in the White House.

The rivals spent their final campaign day trying to get supporters out to the polls and courting any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome. Overall, it has been a roller coaster ride for both 60-year-old Harris and 78-year-old Trump.

While the voting is expected to come to an end across all stated by the end of the day on November 5, here is the day-to-day schedule of what happens after all American voters cast their ballots on Tuesday.

What happens after voting process is over?

On November 5, all American voters will cast their ballots for their preferred candidate in the US elections. While the voting booths usually close around 7 pm or 8 pm EST, the voting in some swing states is expected to end at around 11 pm EST on Tuesday. The counting of the ballots will commence shortly after.

On November 6, the name of the candidate who has garnered the maximum votes will be declared. However, the catch is that the victorious candidate will not be declared until the Electoral College casts its vote.

The Electoral College is a group of electors established by the US Constitution that formally elects the president and vice president. In most states, the Electoral College operates on a winner-takes-all basis. This means that the candidate who wins the popular vote in a state receives all of that state's electoral votes.

The Electoral College is set to cast its vote on December 17, 2024, and the official counting and confirmation of the votes will be done on January 6 by Congress. The absolute winner of the US presidential election 2024 will be announced on January 6, 2025.

The President of the United States, set to succeed Joe Biden, will be sworn in on January 20, 2025.