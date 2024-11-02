US election: The celebrities backing Donald Trump or Kamala Harris

With the contentious US elections coming up in a few days, major celebrity endorsements have begun to appear online for both candidates, says Sky News.

Can these celebrities sway voters however?

With many of the biggest music and movie stars in the world backing her, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will certainly be hoping so.

Democrats have long enjoyed a celebrity advantage, which has only grown during Republican Donald Trump's rise in politics. However, as Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign showed, star power is not always enough.

According to a recent YouGov poll, about one in 10 Americans (11%) say a celebrity has caused them to reconsider their stance on a political issue, while 7% say they have supported a political candidate because of a celebrity endorsement.

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, here are the stars backing each of the two candidates - starting with Harris.

The stars of Marvel’s Avengers franchise in a video, which premiered on Vanity Fair Thursday (2 November). Photo: Collected

The Avengers

In a clip shared by Hulk star Mark Ruffalo on social media, the Avengers assembled to show their support for Harris.

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson, Captain America star Chris Evans, and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr all feature in the video, along with Don Cheadle and British star Paul Bettany.

Ruffalo cited climate change, education and women's reproductive rights among the issues voters should consider.

"We're back," he captioned the post. "Let's #AssembleForDemocracy. In the #ElectionEndgame, every vote counts."

Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift

The pop mega star confirmed her support for Harris in September, posting a picture of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button - a reference to Trump's running mate JD Vance's "childless cat lady" comments.

Swift told her 283 million followers: "I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

In response, Trump said Swift would "probably pay a price" for her comments.

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Collected

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The action movie star is a former Republican governor of California.

However, he has said he is voting for the Democrats this time, saying: "I will always be an American before I am a Republican."

In a lengthy post on social media, Schwarzenegger said he did not "like either party right now" and that he does not "really do endorsements", but felt he had to speak out.

He went on to harshly criticise Trump for rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential vote, saying this was as "un-American as it gets".

He ended by saying the country needs to "close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger."

Screengrab: MSNBC

Jennifer Lopez

The actress and singer spoke out during a Democratic rally in Las Vegas, criticising comments made during a Trump rally about Puerto Rico being a "floating island of garbage".

"You can't even spell American without Rican," she responded.

Lopez told supporters she was "an American woman" and a "proud daughter and son of Puerto Rico".

Madonna

Pop royalty Madonna revealed she returned home to the US following a trip to Paris to vote for Harris.

Alongside a selection of photos of her time in the French capital, the singer, 66, posted on social media: "Paris was so fun! It was hard to leave, but I had to come home to VOTE Kamala Harris for president!!!!"

Photo: AP

Beyonce

Beyonce appeared at a Democratic rally in Houston, Texas, in October, telling voters: "We need to sing a new song."

The star said she was not attending the event as a celebrity, but was there "as a mother".

She added: "A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided."

Chairli XCX. Photo: Reuters

Charli XCX

Earlier in the year, Harris embraced the social media trend of a "brat summer", inspired by British pop star Charli XCX's latest album, Brat.

It came after the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, wrote in a post on X: "kamala IS brat".

She later told New York Magazine: "To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women's rights, is hugely important to me… I'm happy to help to prevent democracy from failing forever."

Brat has now been named word of the year by Collins, which said it inspired a lifestyle "characterised by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude".

Bruce Springsteen. Photo: Collected

Bruce Springsteen

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen is also among the stars who have appeared at Democratic rallies.

Performing on stage in Clarkston, Georgia, he used time between his numbers to argue Harris will protect democracy and fight for women's reproductive rights.

"He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be American," Springsteen said of Trump.

US rapper Eminem. Photo: Collected

Eminem

The rapper attended a rally in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, where he introduced Barack Obama.

The former president joked he had "noticed my palms are sweaty" before rapping several lines from the Grammy award-winning artist's hit song Lose Yourself.

Eminem told the crowd Harris "supports a future for this country where these freedom and many others will be protected and upheld".

Billie Eilish, Jennifer Aniston, Samuel L Jackson, Spike Lee and Cher are also among the stars who have endorsed Harris.

Trump's famous backers might not be as starry, but he has several who hold a deep appeal with his core base of voters.

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump looks on as Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris' face appears as a video plays on a screen, during a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, US October 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Here are some of the big names who are supporting Donald Trump.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, who supports Republican presidential nominee former US president Donald Trump, speaks about voting during an America PAC Town Hall in Folsom, Pennsylvania, US, October 17, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo

Elon Musk

The tech billionaire has donated $75m (£58m) to a campaign group he set up to support Trump's presidential bid.

Musk previously supported the Democrats but has become a vocal backer of Trump in recent months, and joined the Republican candidate on stage at a rally in Pennsylvania.

At the event, Musk, who runs Tesla and SpaceX, jumped around on the stage and described the election as a "must-win situation".

Kanye West. Photo: Hindustan Times

Kanye West

Kanye West and the ex-POTUS have had a bumpy relationship since their 2018 meeting in the Oval Office, but when the rapper was asked in February if he would be supporting Trump in 2024 he responded, "Yeah, of course, it's Trump all day."

Hulk Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Hulk Hogan

The wrestling star is among the celebrities publicly endorsing Trump, appearing at the Republican National Convention in the summer and at a rally in New York last month.

He told "Trumpamaniacs" at Madison Square Garden that he had won heavyweight titles and body-slammed "giants" there, but the energy at the rally was "something like I've never felt", and "the most powerful force in the universe".

The retired wrestler, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, has shared several photographs of himself and Trump on social media.

Mel Gibson. Photo: Collected

Mel Gibson

Hollywood star Mel Gibson will reportedly be voting for Trump.

According to US entertainment site TMZ, when asked about the election, the actor replied: "I don't think it's going to surprise anyone who I'll vote for."

He said voting for Trump would be "a pretty good guess", and reportedly added: "I know what it'll be like if we let her in and that ain't good. Miserable track record - appalling track record. No policies to speak of. And she's got the IQ of a fence post."

Dennis Quaid. Photo: AP

Dennis Quaid

The US actor, known for file including The Parent Trap and The Day After Tomorrow, gave a speech at a Trump rally in Coachella, California, in October.

"It's time to pick a side," he told the crowd. "Are we gonna be a nation that stands for the constitution? Or for Tik-Tok?

"Are we gonna be a nation of law and order? Or wide open borders?"

Jon Voight. Source: Reuters

Jon Voight

Veteran actor Jon Voight, who is Angelina Jolie's father, has long been a supporter of Trump.

In a video shared on social media, he told his followers: "We're now in a time of the darkest plague ever. And our chance, our only chance, is this November."

Voight accused Hollywood peers supporting Harris of "putting out videos trying to brainwash the American people to do the most dangerous vote ever".

Jake Paul. Photo: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages/ Cover Images/ AP

Jake Paul

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul has also shared a video message endorsing Trump.

He captioned the clip, "Who I'm supporting for president and why you should too..." but began by saying he had been "nervous, scared" to make it because of potential repercussions for his career.

Encouraging his followers to do their own research and not just listen to "your favourite pop star", he said he had rescinded his right to vote after moving to Puerto Rico for his boxing career - but that he wanted to present his millions of followers "with proper facts, numbers and data to encourage them to vote in the proper direction to quite literally save America".

Things "don't feel right" in the US at the moment, he said, which shows "that we are more divided than ever". He added: "What is the problem? Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years, so if we aren't happy... then who is to blame?"

Kelsey Grammer. Photo: Collected

Kelsey Grammar

The Frasier star - who has reportedly spoken of his support for Trump in the past - was asked about being a Republican in Hollywood in an interview with the New York Times in September.

"For me to be anything else would be a problem," he replied. "I don't go along with a lot of what is preached in Hollywood. I go along with what is preached in Christianity. I go along with do unto others as you would have others do unto you.

"And I believe in all people: I believe in their desires and their lives and their worth. I want to make shows about that. I don't want to hate anybody."

Kid Rock. Photo: AP

Kid Rock

The musician has appeared at several Trump rallies and has been vocal in his support for the Republican presidential candidate on social media.

In a recent video, he responded to Eminem's support for Harris, saying he had been friends with the rapper for years but he does not agree with his politics.

He credited both Eminem and "people like Taylor Swift for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal", but said his stance is "unequivocally MAGA, because I know in my heart, mind, body and soul that President Trump will make America great again".