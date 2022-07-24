US economy is slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says

USA

Reuters
24 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

US economy is slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says

Reuters
24 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference, ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 14, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference, ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 14, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that US economic growth is slowing and acknowledged there was the risk of a recession, but she said a downturn was not inevitable.

Yellen, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press", said strong US hiring numbers and consumer spending showed the US economy is not currently in recession.

US hiring remained robust in June, with 372,000 jobs created and the unemployment rate holding at 3.6%. It was the fourth straight month of job gains in excess of 350,000.

"This is not an economy that is in recession," said Yellen, who previously chaired the Federal Reserve. "But we're in a period of transition in which growth is slowing and that's necessary and appropriate."

Still, data last week suggested the labor market was softening with new claims for unemployment benefits hitting their highest point in eight months.

Yellen said that inflation "is way too high" and recent Fed rates hikes were helping to bring soaring prices back in check.

In addition, the Biden administration is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which Yellen said had already helped lower gas prices.

"We've seen gas prices just in recent weeks come down by about 50 cents (a gallon) and there should be more in the pipeline," she said.

Yellen, a former Fed chief, hopes the central bank can cool the economy enough to bring down prices without triggering a broad economic downturn. 

"I'm not saying that we will definitely avoid a recession," Yellen said. "But I think there is a path that keeps the labor market strong and brings inflation down."

US GDP shrank at a 1.6% annual rate in the first quarter, and a report on Thursday is expected to show a gain of just 0.4% in the second quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Yellen said that even if second quarter figure is negative it would not signal that a recession has taken hold, given the strength in the job market and strong demand.

"Recession is broad-based weakness in the economy. We're not seeing that now," she said.

Economists have traditionally defined a recession as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, but the private group deemed to be the official arbiter of US recessions looks at a broad range of indicators.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

US economy / Recession

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

12h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

2h | Videos
Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online