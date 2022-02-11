US economy could be weaker in Q1 than previously thought, forecasters say

USA

Reuters
11 February, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 10:48 pm

Related News

US economy could be weaker in Q1 than previously thought, forecasters say

Reuters
11 February, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 10:48 pm
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, US, January 26, 2022. REUTERS
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, US, January 26, 2022. REUTERS

The US economy could grow more slowly in the first quarter than was expected last fall, but the unemployment rate may come down faster, according to a survey of forecasters released Friday by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

The forecasters now predict that the US economy could grow by 1.8% in the first quarter of this year, down from the 3.9% growth expected last November. But growth for the year is only expected to be modestly lower, with forecasters projecting a 3.7% increase in real gross domestic product for 2022, down from the 3.9% projected in November.

Forecasters also expect inflation to stay steady over the longer term, estimating that the personal consumption expenditures price index will average 2.2% a year over the next decade. 

Top News / World+Biz

US / US Federal Reserve / US economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

12h | Features
Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

11h | Panorama
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

3h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

3h | Videos
North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

6h | Videos
Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 