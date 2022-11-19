US dollar 'true' peak still a couple of quarters away -Goldman

USA

Reuters
19 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 08:14 pm

Related News

US dollar 'true' peak still a couple of quarters away -Goldman

Reuters
19 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 08:14 pm
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Investors anxious to determine when the dollar should hit its peak may have to wait a few more quarters, Goldman Sachs said in a research note on Friday.

Based on historical cycles, Goldman said, peaks in the dollar are typically associated with a "trough in measures of US and global growth", and an easing Federal Reserve.

A dollar top would still appear to be "several quarters away," said Goldman, noting it does not expect the Fed to embark on easing until 2024. It added that US growth is not expected to bottom out soon.

The US investment bank noted that the dollar has drawn support from steady US economic activity and still elevated inflation despite a slew of big rate hikes. The Fed has acknowledged that the concept of a "restrictive" policy rate is a moving target and estimates of the cyclical neutral rate have increased.

Goldman economists now expect a longer hiking cycle and an even higher terminal rate, in line with the Fed.

The euro area, on the other hand, still faces stiff challenges from energy shortages, while the smaller G10 economies are more sensitive to higher rates, or changes to policy rates, due in a part to the increase in variable rate mortgages.

In contrast, Goldman said the US economy has a brighter economic outlook and may be less sensitive to higher rates, which should support the dollar.

Goldman's three-month forecast calls for the euro hitting $0.94 against the dollar, down about 9% from the current level. On Friday, the euro was flat at $1.0356 EUR=EBS.

Goldman said the eventual dollar peak should coincide with better global growth prospects and renewed capital flows abroad.

Still, Goldman said the dollar's highest level could come sooner than expected if the Fed pauses rate hikes, a path toward a more stable energy supply emerges in Europe or China reopens its economy faster.

World+Biz

US dollar / Goldman Sachs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

10h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

8h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

6h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

59m | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

2h | Videos
Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

4h | Videos
Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday