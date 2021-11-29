US does not impose new Omicron testing for passengers from southern Africa

A sign advertises coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, US, November 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters

US health officials have not imposed any new screening or tracing requirements in response to the newly discovered Omicron Covid-19 variant that prompted the Biden administration to restrict travel from southern Africa.

Starting Monday, the United States will bar most foreign travelers from South Africa and seven other southern African countries in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa on Friday.

However, the travel restrictions do not ban flights or apply to US citizens and lawful US permanent residents. Until the ban starts at 12:01 ET Monday, flights from South Africa have continued to carry foreign nationals.

Airline passengers entering the United States from abroad are already subject to stringent CDC Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements, but are not generally monitored by health officials after they leave flights and are not required to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival in the United States.

Nearly all foreign nationals entering the US need to be vaccinated to enter but Americans do not need to be vaccinated to return home.