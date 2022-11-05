US To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to US-South Korea drill Saturday

USA

Reuters
05 November, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 10:31 am

Related News

US To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to US-South Korea drill Saturday

Reuters
05 November, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 10:31 am
U.S. Air Force Rockwell B-1B Lancer bomber flies over Vilnius, Lithuania March 3, 2021. Ieva Budzekaite/Lithuanian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Air Force Rockwell B-1B Lancer bomber flies over Vilnius, Lithuania March 3, 2021. Ieva Budzekaite/Lithuanian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

The US Air Force plans to deploy B-1B strategic bombers in US-South Korea military exercises on Saturday, Yonhap News reported, after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest allied military drills.

Seoul and Washington have been holding "Vigilant Storm" air drills since Monday, which were extended by a day to Saturday in response to what the allies call continued provocations by North Korea.

This is the first the B-1B has been deployed in US-South Korean drills since 2017, Yonhap said. The United States has kept four of the bombers in Guam since late October, according to the news agency.

South Korea has asked the United States to step up deployment of "strategic assets", which include aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, and long-range bombers like the B-1B.

US and South Korean authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington on Thursday, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said the United States had agreed to employ "US strategic assets to the level equivalent to constant deployment through increasing the frequency and intensity of strategic asset deployment in and around the Korean Peninsula."

Top News / World+Biz

USA / south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

4h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

23h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

15h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

22h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

1d | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?