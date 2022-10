A globe is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday he sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China but what US officials observe is China trying to establish a new normal with its military activities around the island.

US authorities are working to re-establish open communications with their Chinese military counterparts to ensure stability in the region, Austin said in an interview with CNN.