US Covid-19 vaccine mandate revived, Supreme Court showdown looms

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
The ruling coincides with public health officials bracing for a "tidal wave" of coronavirus infections in the United States as the more transmissible Omicron variant spreads rapidly worldwide

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:14 pm
A general view of the skyline of Manhattan as seen from the One World Trade Center Tower in New York City, New York, US, June 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A general view of the skyline of Manhattan as seen from the One World Trade Center Tower in New York City, New York, US, June 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A US appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing Covid-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene.

The ruling by the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.

"It is difficult to imagine what more OSHA could do or rely on to justify its finding that workers face a grave danger in the workplace," said the opinion. "It is not appropriate to second-guess that agency determination considering the substantial evidence, including many peer-reviewed scientific studies, on which it relied."

President Joe Biden unveiled in September regulations to increase the adult vaccination rate as a way of fighting the pandemic, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighed on the economy.

The ruling coincides with public health officials bracing for a "tidal wave" of coronavirus infections in the United States as the more transmissible Omicron variant spreads rapidly worldwide.

