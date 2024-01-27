US convicts Russian man who flew to Los Angeles without passport, ticket

A Russian man who slipped past Danish airport security to board a flight to Los Angeles last November without a ticket, passport or visa has been found guilty in a United States federal court of being a stowaway on an aircraft, reports BBC.

Sergey Ochigava, 46, was convicted by a jury in a California court on Friday.

Officials arrested him at the LA airport after they could not find any record of him being booked on a flight or of him applying for a visa.

He has been in custody since November, and faces up to five years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Ochigava got through security at Copenhagen Airport in Denmark without a boarding pass by tailgating a passenger through a turnstile gate.

The next day, he passed through a boarding gate undetected and boarded a Scandinavian Airlines flight to Los Angeles.

According to Ochigava's indictment documents, members of the cabin crew noticed him on the plane because he was moving between multiple unassigned seats.

He also asked for "two meals during each meal service, and at one point attempted to eat the chocolate that belonged to members of the cabin crew".

One flight attendant said he was "trying to talk to other passengers on the flight, but most of the passengers ignored him".

Ochigava was met by US border agents when the flight landed in LA on 4 November.

He was also unable to provide a visa, a passport, or any other travel document needed to enter the US. After searching his bag, officials found both Russian and Israeli ID cards that belonged to him.

Officials accused him of giving "false and misleading information about his travel to the United States", including initially telling border agents that he had forgotten his passport on the plane.

Ochigava told border agents that he "might have had a plane ticket … but was not sure", according to his indictment.

He also said he had no memory of how he got on the flight, claiming he had not slept for three days.